During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny revealed that WWE will be bringing its Backlash pay-per-view event to Mexico later this year.

In an update on this, Pwinsider is reporting that there are no plans for that event to emanate from Mexico.

Matt Cardona has confirmed that he didn’t receive a contract offer following his recent appearance at the 2024 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event.

Cardona, who faced off against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship at the pay-per-view event, recently appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show” to discuss the appearance. He said,

“A month or so ago, I get called, ‘Hey, do you want to wrestle Chris Jericho at Hammerstein Ballroom?’ Hell yes, I do. Another guy I grew up idolizing. We do the weeks of TV, getting reactions in-house, social media, killer match at Hammerstein Ballroom. [Shrugs] Nothing.”

When asked whether he talked to Tony Khan about being featured on television and not being offered a contract, he stated,

“I didn’t get one [laughs]. Hey, maybe it got lost in the mail. I don’t know.”

He added, “Of course [wanting a contract]. I loved my time there. Even this past time in December, I love it there. I think it’s a great company. I think it’s great for the business. I think everybody’s working their ass off there. But everything has to be the right situation, but I wasn’t offered anything.”