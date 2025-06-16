Despite swirling rumors online, WWE NXT is not scheduled to hold any upcoming television tapings at Philadelphia’s historic 2300 Arena.

The famed venue—widely recognized as the original ECW Arena—was recently rumored to be a potential site for an NXT taping, possibly lined up ahead of AEW’s planned multi-show residency. However, those reports have now been shot down.

Management at the 2300 Arena confirmed that there are no WWE or NXT bookings currently on the calendar. Instead, the venue is gearing up for AEW’s debut and the return of Ring of Honor, both under the umbrella of Tony Khan.

In a fitting twist, the arena staff noted the significance of the moment for Khan, who was a devoted ECW fan and regularly attended shows at the venue during the 1990s.

