While WWE and TNA Wrestling’s working relationship continues to draw attention across the wrestling world, new information indicates that a full-scale acquisition is not in the cards — at least not for now.

Over the past several months, the collaboration between the two promotions has rapidly evolved from surprising crossovers to full-fledged co-branded events. Stars from both sides have crossed company lines, and the successful NXT vs. TNA Showdown special only intensified speculation that WWE could eventually purchase TNA outright.

However, according to a new report from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, those rumors appear to be misplaced. Sources within WWE have reportedly downplayed the idea that the company — or its parent organization, TKO Group Holdings — has any serious interest in acquiring TNA at this time.

Unlike previous eras in combat sports and pro wrestling, where parent companies aggressively pursued acquisitions (such as Zuffa’s buyouts of PRIDE and Strikeforce, or WWE’s purchases of WCW and ECW in the early 2000s), TKO’s business model has not reflected a similar approach. TKO has shown little interest in expanding through direct takeovers, focusing instead on maximizing existing brands under its umbrella.

Additionally, the report suggests there would be limited upside for WWE in a potential buyout. TNA Wrestling currently holds minimal long-term assets — most of its equipment is rented, the roster operates largely on short-term deals, and the company’s television presence is modest compared to WWE’s global footprint. The most notable value, insiders indicate, would come from TNA’s tape library and brand legacy, both of which remain respected among longtime wrestling fans.

As previously reported, WWE does maintain a right of first refusal should another party move to purchase TNA. This means the company could match any future offer to acquire the promotion if it chose to do so. For now, though, that scenario appears unlikely.

Despite that, the partnership between WWE and TNA continues to flourish, with industry insiders expecting even more crossover appearances and collaborative specials in the months ahead. While an acquisition may not be on the horizon, the alliance itself has already rewritten the modern playbook for interpromotional cooperation in wrestling.