WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is not engaged to a young model, contrary to recent online rumors.

Speculation began after a TikTok video featuring Heyman and Chilean model Daniella Chavez went viral, leading some to falsely claim the two were engaged.

Chavez later addressed the rumors on Instagram, clarifying that Heyman is simply her U.S. manager — a professional relationship that has existed since 2018.

In WWE storylines, Heyman made headlines at WrestleMania 41 by betraying both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to side with Seth Rollins, and the duo has since formed an alliance with Bron Breakker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniella Chávez (@daniellachavezofficial)

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Logan Paul confronted World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, lobbying for a title shot. The exchange ended with Paul getting dropped by a superkick from the champ after a heated verbal exchange.

Speaking on this week’s “WWE RAW Recap,” Logan addressed Jey Uso’s comment labeling him a “punk ass YouTuber.” He said,

“He’s got it twisted. I don’t blame him though — he’s just chasing headlines. But the truth is, I’m not a YouTuber anymore. I’m cutting that label off right now. Every time I step into that ring, I prove I’m way more than that. If I’m just a YouTuber, then why do I look better in the ring than people who’ve been doing this for 15 years? I’m a full-timer. Yet people still cling to that outdated label, including you, including Jey. That’s the misconception—and honestly, it’s not my problem.”

He added, “That’s why I beat AJ Styles. People underestimate me. They think I’m something I’m not. The truth is, I was born to do this. Wrestling is in my blood. And Jey Uso’s about to find out that his 15 years don’t mean a thing when he steps in the ring with Logan Paul.”

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Zelina Vega revealed that she wants Dakota Kai to be her first challenger for the WWE Women’s United States Championship, which she won from Chelsea Green last week on SmackDown.

Despite her absence from in-ring competition, Kai has confirmed she’s not injured and misses wrestling.

Vega said, “I would love to give Dakota the first shot. Dakota Kai gets first shot — I would love that. She’s become like a sister to me.”