Despite recent online speculation, Blake Christian isn’t going anywhere.

Earlier this week, fans began buzzing after noticing that Blake Christian was no longer listed on the official All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor roster pages.

The omission quickly fueled rumors that the ROH regular may have parted ways with the company or was possibly working without a contract.

That talk didn’t last long.

Christian was officially announced for the February 21 episode of AEW Collision, signaling that he remains active within the promotion in some form.

His advertised appearance immediately cast doubt on the growing speculation.

Now, confirmation has surfaced that Christian is, in fact, still under contract, and has been the entire time.

As for why his name was removed from the AEW and ROH roster pages, no explanation has been provided.

For now, though, any concerns about his status appear to be much ado about nothing.

He’s still All Elite.

(H/T: Fightful Select)