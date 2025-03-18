Reports circulated earlier today, which we shared here, suggesting that John Cena would be receiving a lifetime achievement award during WrestleMania week as part of an exclusive On Location lunch event. However, we can confirm that while fans will have the opportunity to attend a special lunch with Cena through On Location’s premium package, there is no lifetime achievement award involved in the event.

Cena, a 16-time world champion and one of WWE’s most decorated superstars, has undoubtedly built a legacy worthy of such recognition. However, at this time, no official plans have been announced for him to receive a lifetime achievement honor. The mix-up appears to have stemmed from the promotional details surrounding On Location’s hospitality offerings for WrestleMania week.

While Cena’s contributions to WWE and the entertainment industry at large are undeniable, fans attending the special lunch should temper expectations regarding any formal award presentation. As always, WrestleMania week is set to be packed with exciting events, and Cena’s involvement remains a highlight—but not for a lifetime achievement award.

saw these posted somewhere else originally but holy shit, anyone actually paying this amount of money really needs to re-evaluate some things . #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gjsgI6HApu — kelsey.🐸 (@m4rvelgirl) March 18, 2025

