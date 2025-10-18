The wrestling rumor mill has been running completely off the rails this week. Between social media “scoops” from burner accounts and clickbait headlines disguised as “insider reports,” several wild stories have made the rounds that simply don’t hold up under scrutiny.

One of the more ridiculous claims came from Suplex News, which alleged that Ricky Starks and The Rock were scheduled to meet privately following a so-called “backstage incident” involving “Ava Raine.”

For starters, “Ava Raine” hasn’t even been her name for quite some time. She’s been publicly and consistently referred to by her real name, Simone Johnson, on WWE television and social channels for months.

More importantly, multiple sources within WWE have confirmed that no such incident ever occurred, and the report is completely fabricated. There were no tense words, no meeting, and no confrontation involving The Rock and Starks. As one WWE source put it, “That story’s about as real as a 1999 Raw rumor thread.”

Elsewhere in the rumor mill, several fake social media accounts have been circulating claims that The Rock is “pushing hard” to be John Cena’s final opponent — or even that he’s directly booking Cena’s farewell match.

Fightful Select has since put that one to bed, reporting that both claims are completely false.

According to the outlet, The Rock’s comments about potentially facing Cena one last time were made in jest during an informal media appearance. While he has openly discussed his creative involvement in WWE storylines — particularly in projects that tie into his own brand or The Bloodline saga — there is zero truth to the idea that he’s taking over the booking of Cena’s last chapter.

Another rumor making the rounds involves supposed “talks” between Britt Baker and WWE. The story originated from a catfish Twitter account impersonating a wrestling journalist — and like most of that account’s content, it’s fiction.

Sources in both AEW and WWE have told multiple outlets that there are no ongoing negotiations involving Baker. She remains under contract with AEW, and there’s been no communication between her camp and WWE management.

And finally, the week’s most shameless bit of clickbait comes courtesy of Sportskeeda, which published an article titled “3 Signs That Dean Ambrose Will Return to WWE.”

While the piece certainly got attention, there’s no substance behind it. Jon Moxley, formerly known in WWE as Dean Ambrose, is locked into a multi-year AEW deal that still has over two years remaining.

As one source humorously noted, “If Moxley’s heading back to WWE anytime soon, Tony Khan’s going to have to drive him there himself — and that’s not happening.”