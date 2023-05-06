WWE is now advertising a Double Main Event for tonight’s Backlash Premium Live Event.

As noted before at this link, there was talk of Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes being the main event, while Damian Priest and Bad Bunny were pushing for their Street Fight to close the show. Word is that WWE has still gone back & forth this afternoon on which match will close the show, and there have been rumors on closing with a Lesnar squash win over Rhodes.

Furthermore, WWE started pushing the Double Main Event narrative this afternoon, as seen in the tweets below. You can click here for our live Backlash results and Viewing Party.

Get ready for the DOUBLE MAIN EVENT tonight at #WWEBacklash, live from Puerto Rico!@sanbenito vs. @ArcherOfInfamy in a San Juan Street Fight@CodyRhodes finally gets @BrockLesnar one-on-one! Let us know your predictions ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PkZBVPvxK3 — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2023

