WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is rumored to be at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and there’s talk of a surprise Rumble Match spot.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there are rumors within WWE of The Rock appearing at The Rumble to set up the long-awaited title match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, it was noted that while the rumors certainly exist internally, there is no real answer on Rock’s Rumble status from sources who would be in a position to know.

One idea that has been discussed, and nothing more than that, would see The Rock return at The Rumble as the surprise #30 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The Rock would win the match, then go on to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

It was reported back in the summer that Rock was a “virtual lock” for WrestleMania 39. This new report from The Observer notes that word from within WWE says the close-to-finalized plans for the WrestleMania 39 main event need to be locked in by mid-January, and whatever involvement Rock wishes to have, and has time to do, WWE would like to be finalized by that date.

Despite what The Observer says about Rock being rumored for The Rumble, a recent report from Ringside News says Rock will not be at the big event in January.

The Rock vs. Reigns match has been talked about for a few years now, with this possibly being Rock’s final match ever.

