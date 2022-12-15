ROH TV is rumored to be taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida in the near future. Fightful Select adds that this is an unconfirmed rumor, but AEW talents are under the impression that this will be the location of ROH TV tapings.

It’s likely that ROH TV would tape from Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios, where AEW Dark often tapes. Impact Wrestling previously taped at Soundstage 19, 20, and 21. WCW also used Soundstage 21.

While the return of the ROH HonorClub streaming service was recently announced, AEW President & ROH owner Tony Khan stated that an announcement on the weekly ROH TV show is expected in mid-January. It was teased that NJPW may be involved as well.

You can click here for details on the company returning to Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios for another round of AEW Dark tapings.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.