Jinder Mahal is rumored for a big push on the WWE RAW brand later this year.

As noted, Mahal returned to RAW on this week’s show and defeated Jeff Hardy. The Modern Day Maharaja now has two new partners at his side – Veer and Shanky.

In a new rumor update, it was reported by WrestlingNews.co that Mahal is slated for a big push. The rumor is that Mahal is being pushed to set him up for an eventual feud with his former 3MB partner Drew McIntyre. That feud is reportedly planned for later in the summer months.

A McIntyre vs. Mahal feud was previously rumored for last year, before Jinder was put on the shelf with a knee injury.

