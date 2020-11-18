While WWE is expected to move The ThunderDome to Tropicana Field for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events, word now is that we could see the main roster have a short stint at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando as well.

WWE’s current lease with the Amway Center ends on November 25, and they have to be out of the venue by December 5. Ringside News reports that it’s possible we see RAW and SmackDown share a home with WWE NXT and 205 Live, at least for one week.

A source told them, “I wouldn’t be surprised as a one week thing. If it’s more than one week, I’d be very surprised.”

WWE is expected to make an announcement on Tropicana Field any time now. Survivor Series takes place this Sunday, November 22, and then WWE will shoot RAW the next night. They likely would need to figure out a temporary home for SmackDown and the next RAW unless they can work something out with the Amway Center as it will take a few days to break everything down and move it from its current location.

