Sami Zayn’s WWE contract is reportedly not expiring this fall.

There have been rumors on Zayn’s current WWE deal expiring this fall, which stem from an April 2019 interview he did in Canada. These rumors led to speculation that Zayn might be leaving WWE soon as his good friend Kevin Owens is expected to do in January 2022.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Zayn’s current contract is not expiring this fall.

There is no word on when Zayn’s contract does expire, or what his plans are for the future, but it’s been confirmed that the deal is not up any time soon.

Stay tuned for updates as we hope to have more on Zayn’s WWE contract status soon.

