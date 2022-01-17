AEW will reportedly have no involvement at the WWE Royal Rumble.

As we’ve noted, WWE is considering at least one “Forbidden Door” entrant for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month. This was reported after WWE announced Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. These reports have led to speculation on WWE possibly working with AEW for a surprise Rumble entrant, with names like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley rumored.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that there will be no AEW involvement at The Rumble, including surprise appearances from AEW roster members in the Royal Rumble bouts. Meltzer specifically mentioned that Moxley will not be at the show.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, 16 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.