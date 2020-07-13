Rumor: WWE Bar Fight To Be A Cinematic Match At Extreme Rules?

On the latest episode of the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer noted that there would be three cinematic matches taking place at next Sunday’s The Horror Show At Extreme Rules pay per view.

While the highly-anticipated Swamp Fight for the Universal Title (Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman) and the Eye for an Eye bout between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio have previously been confirmed for the cinematic match style, Meltzer speculates that the recently added Bar Fight between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy may also be shot in this style. The bout was officially announced on this past week’s episode of SmackDown. Sheamus and Hardy did square off back at WWE Backlash, with Sheamus picking up the win after connecting with the Brogue Kick.

