Could another WWE Evolution pay-per-view event be in the works? It seems that way.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net x PWN Discord by CodyWhoades, WWE is considering holding the next Evolution pay-per-view event on July 5th, 2025 at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. However, it’s important to note that the event is still in the tentative stages, and the details could change.

The first-ever Evolution event took place on October 28, 2018.

Congratulations are in order for former WWE Superstars Tenille “Emma” Dashwood and Mike “Madcap Moss” Rallis.

PEOPLE is reporting that the couple welcomed their first child into the world.

Leo Austin Rallis was born on March 4th.

Dashwood said, “Couldn’t be more excited. I’m ready for it all. The middle of the night poopy diapers, cleaning spit up, playing with him and watching him grow. Just want to soak up every minute of it.”