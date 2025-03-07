Could another WWE Evolution pay-per-view event be in the works? It seems that way.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net x PWN Discord by CodyWhoades, WWE is considering holding the next Evolution pay-per-view event on July 5th, 2025 at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. However, it’s important to note that the event is still in the tentative stages, and the details could change.

The first-ever Evolution event took place on October 28, 2018.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more information as it becomes available.