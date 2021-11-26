According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is rumored to be holding their next major pay per view, Revolution, from the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida.

It is reported that Sunday March 6th is the date that is being considered for the event, which will be the promotion’s third Revolution show since their inception in 2019. The publication does note that if that ends up being the venue the March 4th Rampage television taping will not be taking place there as the Amway has a concert booked for that date.

This past year’s Revolution was held on March 7th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida, which was AEW’s home during the outbreak of COVID-19. We’ll keep you updated.