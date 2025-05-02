WWE is planning to bring back its all-women Evolution pay-per-view event later this year.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the second installment — WWE Evolution 2.0 — is expected to take place this summer, with a tentative date of July 5 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

At this time, WWE has not issued an official announcement confirming the event.

On a recent episode of the “Pub Darts” podcast, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre opened up about his introverted personality, revealing that social events aren’t exactly his comfort zone — unlike the wrestling ring. He said,

“As much of an introvert as I am, I’m more at ease running around in my underpants. People always talk about having nightmares where they’re in their underwear in public, and I’m the opposite. I’m like, ‘God, I wish I was in my underpants right now — I’d feel way more comfortable at this party.’”

While he isn’t literally stripping down at social gatherings, McIntyre said he tends to retreat rather than engage. He said, “My wife and I will go to someone’s house, and if I don’t know the people there, I’ll just sit quietly in the corner. People think it’s strange, but really, I’m just an introvert.”

McIntyre’s candid comments come on the heels of a major victory at WrestleMania 41, where he triumphed over Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight on Night Two of the event.

John Cena is set to officially retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025, but that farewell could come sooner than expected if Grayson Waller has his way.

WWE recently confirmed that this year’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view will be held in Perth, Australia—Waller’s home turf. During an appearance on “The Project,” the outspoken Aussie addressed the potential of facing Cena at the event, where the 16-time world champion has already been announced as a participant.

Waller said, “This is my house, I run this place. If he wants to come here, he’ll have to go through me. That retirement tour is supposed to finish in December — maybe it ends in October. If he comes anywhere near me in my country, I’m putting him out to pasture.”

Cena and Waller previously clashed briefly at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London, where Cena ended the exchange with his signature Attitude Adjustment on Waller.