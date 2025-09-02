— The WWE Hall of Fame has immortalized many legends from wrestling’s past, but the late King Kong Bundy still has not received an induction.

This omission is surprising given Bundy’s prominence during WWE’s Hulkamania era, most notably headlining WrestleMania 2 in a steel cage match against Hulk Hogan.

On a recent episode of the “Legion of RAW” podcast, Vince Russo weighed in on Bundy’s absence from the Hall of Fame, suggesting it may stem from a decades-old dispute. He said,

“God, Bundy has heat with the office over doing a computer ad like decades and decades and decades ago. It’s a joke that Bundy is not in the Hall of Fame.”

The ad in question aired in 1988 for HeadStart Computers, showcasing a more intellectual side of the massive wrestler. Bundy continued to appear in additional promotional material for the company throughout the late 1980s.

Outside of wrestling, Bundy also made two guest appearances on Married with Children — first as Uncle Irwin, Peggy Bundy’s brother, and later as himself. Interestingly, the show’s creators revealed that the Bundy family name was inspired by the late wrestler.

— The September 1 episode of WWE RAW featured a funeral segment for the World Tag Team Titles, but what aired was only a small piece of what The New Day had filmed.

During the broadcast, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston mourned the death of the division, blaming its downfall on “tyrant” Adam Pearce. Later on Twitter, Woods revealed the full segment and noted that his neck was “hanging on by a thread” following an attack from PENTA.

The New Day had won the World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025 by defeating the War Raiders. Their reign came to an end on the June 30 edition of RAW, when Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day captured the titles.

My neck feels like its hanging on by a thread after @PENTAELZEROM again tried to end my career. MIND YOU HE IS PUTTING US THROUGH THIS HELL WHILE WE ARE GRIEVING!! Here is a full 13 minutes of our painhttps://t.co/GAIoLxHCdt https://t.co/vlDPZjzGKd — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) September 1, 2025

— New evidence has cast fresh light on Buford Pusser, the legendary Tennessee sheriff who inspired Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character in Walking Tall.

Pusser, a former professional wrestler turned lawman, built a reputation as a fearless and incorruptible figure who waged war on organized crime. His larger-than-life persona led to two Hollywood adaptations of his story.

But a recent investigation paints a darker picture. According to Tennessee’s 25th Judicial District Attorney Mark Davidson, newly uncovered evidence strongly suggests Pusser murdered his wife Pauline. Davidson stated that, had Pusser been alive today, there would be enough grounds to indict him for her death.

As part of the probe, Pauline Pusser’s body was exhumed and re-examined. She was killed in 1967, seven years before Pusser himself died in a 1974 car accident.

Pauline’s younger brother, Griffon Mullins, said the findings brought him closure, though he regretted that another sister passed away without ever learning the truth about Pauline’s fate.

Pusser’s story was first dramatized in the 1973 film Walking Tall, later remade in 2004 with Johnson starring as Chris Vaughn — a fictionalized version of Pusser. The remake was dedicated to Pusser’s memory.