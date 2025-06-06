During this week’s edition of “Raw Recap,” WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan commented on The Judgment Day faction, the group feeling like a family, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On The Judgment Day: “I think that the Judgment Day is kind of like the gift that keeps on giving. We have a lot of members, a lot of different personalities. We are not all gonna get along all the time. We are not all gonna see eye to eye all the time.”

On how the group feels like a family: “I come from a very big family, and so this is kind of just feels like it’s family. You know you fight with your brothers, your sisters, and so no, I think that right now, some things have to get in order. Some things have to be more aligned. But I think at the end of the day, Judgment Day is just a family.”

It’s been over a year since Seth Rollins infamously called CM Punk a “cancer” in January 2023, and the animosity between the two WWE Superstars shows no signs of cooling off.

Appearing on a recent episode of the “Up and Adams” podcast, Rollins didn’t hold back when asked about Punk, making it clear that his opinion hasn’t changed.

“Punk is not good for what we do. He’s a bad dude. He’s not a good dude. I’ve dealt with CM Punk for far too long. Work smarter, not harder. I don’t even want him in my wind space. I want him gone. He doesn’t deserve a spot in a high-profile match like this.”

Rollins famously reacted with visible disdain to Punk’s shocking WWE return in November 2023, leading many fans to question whether the hostility was real or just part of the show.

Currently, the two remain rivals on WWE programming. Most recently, Rollins teamed with Bron Breakker to defeat Punk and Sami Zayn at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

With WWE Money in the Bank 2025 set for this Saturday, June 7, new reports from WrestleVotes are offering insight into the current favorites to win the coveted briefcases.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Radio, the outlet stressed that while buzz around potential winners is picking up, nothing is locked in due to WWE’s ever-evolving creative direction.

“When you hear about potential winners, take it with a grain of salt. This is professional wrestling — things can change. Nothing is guaranteed, especially under the current leadership where plans shift often.”

Despite that disclaimer, sources close to WWE’s creative team say there are standout names emerging for both the men’s and women’s ladder matches.

“For the women, keep an eye on Rhea Ripley and Naomi. And on the men’s side, the chatter is heavily leaning toward Seth Rollins or Solo Sikoa.”

While WWE has reportedly mapped out several creative directions for the fallout of Money in the Bank, most of those scenarios revolve around these four superstars. The report adds,

“They have stories lined up for a few outcomes. But from what we’re hearing, most paths seem to include Rhea, Naomi, Seth, or Solo. That’s as solid as it gets right now — we’ll see how it plays out Saturday.”

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Seth Rollins

LA Knight

Penta El Zero Miedo

“El Grande Americano” Chad Gable

Solo Sikoa

Andrade

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Naomi

Rhea Ripley

Roxanne Perez

Alexa Bliss

Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 airs live this Saturday, June 7, and promises to shape the main event landscape heading into SummerSlam and beyond.