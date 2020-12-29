Brodie Lee sadly passed away at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-related lung issue. There have been some rumors about how his lung issue was aggravated by him contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Dave Meltzer talked about this on The Wrestling Observer Radio where he noted that Lee underwent COVID-19 tests before every AEW show as well as when he was hospitalized for more than two months until he passed away.

He stated that Lee was “tested many times while he was in the hospital” and the COVID-19 rumors can “be legitimately ruled out.”

Meltzer added that Lee “did not want any photos of him in that condition” because he was strictly against the publicity.