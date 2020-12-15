Lana is expected to be off WWE TV for several weeks.

As noted, last night’s RAW saw WWE do an injury angle with Lana after her win over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax. WWE noted that she suffered “devastating injuries to her elbow and leg” in the attack by Jax and Shayna Baszler. Lana was then pulled from WWE TLC, and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will have to find a new partner to challenge Jax and Baszler for the titles.

Regarding Lana’s status, PWInsider reports that word coming out of RAW was that she is expected to be off TV for as long as 3-4 weeks.

While WWE is teasing that Asuka will team with Dana Brooke or Mandy Rose at TLC, there were rumors coming out of RAW that the angle seen on RAW was done to set up Charlotte Flair’s return at TLC on Sunday, presumably as Asuka’s partner.

Flair’s return at TLC has not been confirmed, and is just rumored at this point. Flair has been out of action since June after taking time off for a minor cosmetic procedure, but she’s been expected back in time for WrestleMania 37 season and early 2021.

