Rusev isn’t trying to hide his mindset when it comes to competition — he openly admits that losing is something he simply cannot stand.

During an appearance on TMZ Inside the Ring, Rusev was asked how he handles defeat, which led to a candid explanation of what drives him both inside and outside the ring.

“I hate losing. I think that’s a big motivation for me, just overall because I just hate losing. And it doesn’t matter. It could be in the ring, could be video games, it could be playing tag, or anything else. I just hate losing.”

Rusev explained that this mentality is deeply rooted in his upbringing, pointing to his family and life experiences in Bulgaria as major influences.

“My mom was a two-time former world champion in rowing, so she passed that down to me. And seeing how hard life is in Bulgaria, how much they overcame, and they never complained, they just put their heads down and worked, it just installs this in you that you can’t give up.”

While his competitive nature pushes him to avoid defeat at all costs, Rusev also acknowledged that effort plays a crucial role in how he processes outcomes.

“Sometimes things are out of your hands. But if you know that you did your best you can, you worked as hard as you can, then sometimes things happen, but it’s okay.”

His comments offer insight into the mentality that has defined his career, combining relentless competitiveness with discipline and resilience. In an industry where wins and losses are part of the narrative, that kind of mindset can be a key differentiator in how performers present themselves and connect with audiences.

Rusev’s perspective also reflects a broader truth in professional wrestling. While outcomes may be predetermined, the intensity and authenticity behind a performer’s drive can still resonate. That authenticity often translates into stronger character work, making competitors feel more believable regardless of the result. For someone like Rusev, turning frustration into motivation may be exactly what keeps him relevant as opportunities continue to evolve.