Rusev and CJ Perry are preparing to welcome a new addition to their family.

The WWE Superstar, whose real name is Miro Barnyashev, and his wife, formerly known as Lana in WWE, have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby boy, with a due date of April 28, 2027. They have already chosen the name Bear Petrov Barnyashev for their son.

Perry opened up about the excitement of learning she was pregnant, particularly after the challenges she and Rusev experienced while trying to start a family.

“It was the best feeling ever! After everything we’d been through, being able to share this news felt so special. The first time we heard his heartbeat, I couldn’t stop giggling. I was so full of gratitude and joy. We’ve been blessed with such a miracle.”

The couple also discussed their experience with in vitro fertilization (IVF), which Perry described as an emotional process filled with uncertainty at nearly every stage.

According to Perry, the process involved waiting to see how many embryos would continue developing before undergoing genetic testing, with each step presenting another potential obstacle.

“You start with so much hope. As you wait to see how many embryos continue developing through day three and then day five, the numbers can get smaller,” Perry explained.

“Then comes the wait for the genetic testing results. Every stage feels like another hurdle. Our first embryo to come back with normal genetic testing results was a boy, and he was the one we transferred.”

Perry added that she was eager to learn the baby’s sex as soon as the opportunity presented itself, explaining that having answers provided some comfort during an otherwise unpredictable experience.

“When they gave me the option to find out the sex, I wanted to know immediately! There’s so much uncertainty during I.V.F. that I wanted as much information as possible.”