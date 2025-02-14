With their contracts now expired with AEW, it appears to be only a matter of time before Malakai Black and Miro make their respective returns home to WWE.

As noted, AEW recently released Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks. Starks wasted no time, debuting in WWE’s NXT just a day later. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer, discussions within WWE creative have already begun regarding potential plans for Black and Miro.

“Even before his release, WWE had plans for Starks to debut in NXT at a major event later this year, but they accelerated the timeline as soon as he became available,” Meltzer reported in the latest issue of his newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

“The expectation is that Black and Miro will also be in WWE very soon. There’s speculation that CJ “Lana” Perry could reunite with Miro, though that remains uncertain. WWE sources have indicated that creative has been actively discussing both Black and Miro.”

Black and Miro were previously known as Aleister Black and Rusev during their WWE tenures. Miro was released in 2020, followed by Black in 2021.

Miro’s next in-ring appearance will mark his first match since December 2023, while Black’s final AEW bout took place in November of last year.

As we reported on Thursday, WWE Superstar Sheamus recently shared a photo of himself with Miro soon after news of his AEW release surfaced.