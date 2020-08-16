Rusev Calls John Cena “The Greatest Superstar of All Time After Hulk Hogan”

Rusev, who currently goes by Miro on his Twitch channel, recently spoke with Ryback about his time with John Cena. Rusev and Cena feuded in 2015 that ended in a match at WrestleMania 31.

When recalling his time getting to know Cena, Rusev mentions that their relationship was very close.

[We had a] great relationship. I never had a bad experience with John. John taught me about cars because I love cars, and he taught me about cars. And I got a Mazarati because he recommended that it was a fantastic car. I’ve been in his house for dinner. I think it was a christening for me – we started working a program and he invited me into his house to kind of see who I am, and we hung out. It was fun, man.

Rusev adds that working with him changed how he wrestled, and that you can tell the difference with people who never worked with him.

You can tell that there are people who work with him, their timing versus the people who never work with him, and it’s such a difference. I feel so blessed working with him. And even to this day… every day, I give thanks to John for teaching me how to wrestle.

At the end of the day, Rusev has the highest praise for Cena.

He texted me the other day that I look great – because we still text to this day. And John, I think we have a great relationship, and I always wanted him to be kind of like my mentor. I always talked to him because who else knows better, you know, than John Cena? The guy who’s probably the greatest superstar of all time after Hulk Hogan.

(credit for quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

You can listen to the full episode of The Ryback Show below.