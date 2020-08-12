Rusev Fires Back At Fan Who Says That Lana Should Have Been Fired By WWE

Former WWE superstar Miroslav Barnyashev (Rusev) responded to a fan on Twitter who claimed that his wife Lana should have been fired by WWE instead of him during the COVID-19 cutbacks in April. The fan writes in a now deleted tweet, “Why does everything with @NatbyNature and @LanaWWE have to be so cringe. And since Lana can’t wrestle just gotta find something to do with her. Ugh wish they kept @ToBeMiro and fired Lana. Now Everytime Lana is on screen it’s bathroom break #alwaysrusevday.”

The Bulgarian Brute jabbed back with, “Hey you know what F you , dude. Wishing for somebody to be fired speaks volumes of a shitty person. Fix your shittiness now before you pass is down.” Check it out below.

Hey you know what F you , dude. Wishing for somebody to be fired speaks volumes of a shitty person. Fix your shittiness now before you pass is down. https://t.co/TcXj0yg4f2 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 12, 2020

Miro has spoke at lengths about his release from WWE on his Twitch stream, which he’s also mentioned is going to be his primary focus instead of wrestling moving forward.