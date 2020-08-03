Rusev Knocks WWE for Shane McMahon’s Return

Former WWE Superstar Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev) took to Twitter this afternoon and knocked the company for bringing Shane McMahon back.
As noted, WWE announced today that Shane will return to TV during tonight’s taped RAW episode. Rusev took a shot at the return as WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has commented on needing to build new Superstars.
Rusev wrote, “‘We want to build new talent’. Shane is back! Sums it up.”
It was reported today by Dave Meltzer that Shane’s return is a response to WWE fearing a record-low rating for tonight’s RAW. Shane has not been seen since the October 4 SmackDown episode, where he lost the Career vs. Career match to Kevin Owens.
You can see Rusev’s full tweet below:
“We want to build new talent”. Shane is back! Sums it up.
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 3, 2020
