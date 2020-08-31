Former WWE superstar Miroslav Barnyashev (fka Rusev) spoke on his Youtube channel about his 2016 Hell in a Cell United States championship matchup against Roman Reigns where the Bulgarian Brute names the bout as one of his favorite of all time. Highlights can be found below.

How he’s always wanted to to a Hell in a Cell match:

Man, I think that was one of my favorite matches of all time, to be honest. I always, always, always, always wanted to have a Hell In A Cell Match. When I was told that I was going to have that match, I was just so in awe. I was like, man, this is where men play,” Rusev began. “You know, because all the matches that I remember in Hell In A Cell [were] just like men, two grown men just doing the best they can. It doesn’t matter how much it hurts. It’s all about violence but at the same time, it has got to make sense in the story and everything. I was really a huge fan of that match. So when I get the opportunity to work with Roman, I was really, really excited about it. I went back and watched, as far as I remember, I watched pretty much all of the matches, all of the cage matches and trying to get ideas and trying to get inspiration.

Using spots from previous matches to help tell the story:

I used a couple of spots from different matches, but I made them my own because at the same, time I couldn’t borrow what they did. But I remember in a match that I think it was Randy [Orton] and John [Cena]. I think Randy tied him up in the ropes, but then choked him out for the win but I knew we couldn’t do that. So it was the idea of me tying [Roman] up and then just beating him up with a kendo stick, then, you know, him breaking through and, of course, Superman [Punching] the shit out of me and all that. But, yeah, that match was so great, man. To me, It was one of my personal highlights.

Check out Miro’s full comments below.(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)