Rusev On Being A Big Fan Of 205 Live, Says Talent Use To Test His Knowledge Of The Cruiserweights

Former WWE superstar Miroslav Barnyashev (fka Rusev) spoke about his love for 205 Live on a recent stream on his Twitch channel. The Bulgarian Brute reveals that talent would test his knowledge on the cruiserweights, and he would pass everytime with flying colors.
I was a huge fan of 205 Live. I used to watch them all the time. Everybody else would leave. Then they’d test me. Can you believe that they tested me? It is true. Remember how you tested me? Then you guys asked me who’s finisher is what? Like I’m a frickin’ mark.
I’m telling you, but I passed. Ali asked me, what’s his finish? I told him. Everybody was kind of asking me… These guys worked so hard, man. They’re so good too. They’re so frickin’ good. Ask Lince why he got in such good shape. Ask him. Again, I’m putting myself over.
You can find Miro’s full twitch channel here.
(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Reported Issues Between Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling
- Jim Ross and Taz Say WWE Insults Fan’s Intelligence, Talk Acknowledging WWE Backgrounds In AEW
- Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Current State of Pro Wrestling
- Promoters Have Tried to Get Monty Brown to Come Out of Retirement – Does He Have Interest?
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown