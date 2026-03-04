Rusev says the wildly popular “Rusev Day” gimmick was never supposed to become the phenomenon it eventually turned into.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE star looked back on the storyline that unexpectedly became one of the most beloved acts of its era.

According to Rusev, the idea behind Rusev Day started as a simple concept tied to a real-life moment in his hometown of Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

“It was never meant to be over. It was never meant to be anything,” Rusev explained. “It was just supposed to be a celebration, and here’s the key from the mayor of Plovdiv, my hometown.”

Despite the simplicity of the idea, fans quickly embraced the character, chanting “Rusev Day” at arenas around the world. What made the reaction even more unusual was that Rusev was still technically portraying a villain at the time.

“I was still a heel and somehow got love from fans,” he recalled.

Rusev credited his former partner Aiden English as a major reason the act connected so strongly with audiences.

“Aiden is such an essential part of this, with the songs, with the introductions, with everything,” Rusev said. “Without him, it probably wouldn’t even be the same.”

He also noted that interacting with other performers backstage during that period helped the momentum grow, including exchanges with members of The New Day.

Another key moment came when WWE released the first “Happy Rusev Day” merchandise shirt. Rusev recalled the crowd reaction when he first revealed it during a promo.

“I remember pulling it out in a backstage promo and the huge reaction from the crowd,” he said. “Like, what? It’s just a shirt!”

From there, the gimmick took on a life of its own as fans began chanting the phrase and celebrating it at every show.

“But then it just started picking up steam,” Rusev said. “People loved it, loved chanting Rusev Day and celebrating Rusev Day.”

Years later, Rusev says fans still reference the catchphrase whenever they see him.

“Even to this day they’re like, ‘Happy Rusev Day!'”