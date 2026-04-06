Rusev is embracing the challenge ahead of WrestleMania 42, and sending a clear warning to the competition.

With questions swirling about whether he’s suited for a high-risk Ladder Match, Rusev took to Instagram to address the doubts head-on while promising to silence critics in emphatic fashion.

“Ladder match at WrestleMania. All week I keep hearing how ‘This is not Rusev’s type of match’. How my power fears their speed,” Rusev wrote. “I’m not afraid of my opponents, I’m afraid for my opponents.”

He didn’t stop there.

Rusev leaned into the physical nature of the bout, suggesting his strategy will revolve around punishing anyone daring enough to take to the air.

“It’s kinda hard to climb anything with a broken back, so I will handle the ground warfare and I will catch them from the sky one by one,” he added. “I may not fly like those guys, but I’ve been climbing ladders my entire life. When I left my home country Bulgaria, when I slept in my car, when I broke my neck, or when I rode a freakin’ tank into WrestleMania.”

That confidence carried into a more reflective tone, as Rusev framed the upcoming match as a full-circle moment in his career.

“Ladder match, WrestleMania… this lone soldier behind me reminds me of me. Just sitting on top of the world looking down on everybody else,” he continued. “And you know when it’s your time. This is my time. This is my match. And at this WrestleMania, Rusev will have his day, and become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.”

Big words.

And a big opportunity.

At WrestleMania 42, Rusev will compete in a stacked Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, where reigning champion Penta is set to defend against Je’Von Evans, JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee, and Rusev.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.