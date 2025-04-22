It is once again “Rusev Day” in WWE.
After wrapping up a multi-year run as Miro in AEW, the former WWE Superstar Rusev made his long-awaited return to WWE on the special annual edition of Raw After Mania.
During the April 21, 2025 episode of Raw on Netflix at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., Rusev made a surprise return out of nowhere during a promo segment between The New Day and Alpha Academy.
Just as it appeared that an impromptu WWE Tag-Team Championship match was going to take place between the two teams, the lights went out, the music hit, and Rusev emerged to a roar from the “Sin City” crowd.
Rusev hit the ring and took out everyone in sight as the the sustained roar from the crowd continued to grow.
RUSEV IS BACK!#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/8EjfEnJup4
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025
RUSEV just put #WWERaw on notice! pic.twitter.com/XgAdrGySWo
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025