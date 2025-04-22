It is once again “Rusev Day” in WWE.

After wrapping up a multi-year run as Miro in AEW, the former WWE Superstar Rusev made his long-awaited return to WWE on the special annual edition of Raw After Mania.

During the April 21, 2025 episode of Raw on Netflix at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., Rusev made a surprise return out of nowhere during a promo segment between The New Day and Alpha Academy.

Just as it appeared that an impromptu WWE Tag-Team Championship match was going to take place between the two teams, the lights went out, the music hit, and Rusev emerged to a roar from the “Sin City” crowd.

Rusev hit the ring and took out everyone in sight as the the sustained roar from the crowd continued to grow.