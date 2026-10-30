Rusev has provided an update on his WWE status, revealing additional details about the injury and subsequent illness that have kept him off television.

The WWE Superstar has been absent from Raw since his July 27 match against Je’Von Evans, during which he suffered an injury after being kicked in the head. His wife, CJ Perry, previously confirmed that he had been dealing with an injury but was medically cleared to return.

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Rusev explained what happened during the match and revealed that he also became ill afterward, although he doesn’t believe the two incidents were connected.

“Good. I’ve been out for what, two or three months or whatnot. Yes, I did get kicked in the head, my hands went numb. Felt better, finished the match. Then, I got a little sick after that. I don’t believe it was related, so I was out for that. But then, I’ve been ready. I’ve been good for about two months, I’m just waiting to go back to TV.”

Although he has yet to return to WWE television, Rusev has resumed training and recently competed at WWE live events in Hawaii.

The former United States Champion discussed preparing for his comeback at the WWE Performance Center and his wrestling school in Nashville before receiving an unexpected call to work the Hawaii shows.

“Yeah, I went to NXT. I went to Kech Academy, which is my school in Nashville, I’ve been trying to get ready. Then, they called me out of nowhere just to go to Hawaii for a couple of live events, of course I will. Spent three days in the beach, two great live events, sold out. It was just tremendous.”

Rusev also enjoyed getting back in the ring against familiar faces, including Joe Hendry, Chad Gable and Rey Mysterio.

“Got to beat Joe Hendry’s ass. He thinks he’s some kind of a musician or something. He used to be my lawyer back ten years ago. So yeah, I had to beat his ass in Hawaii. But then the second night, me and Page head to team against Chad Gable and Rey Mysterio. Working these guys, it’s always a blast.”

Despite being healthy and having already returned to live event action, Rusev remains off WWE television. No official date has been announced for his return to Raw.