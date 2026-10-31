Rusev has nothing but praise for Penta, both inside and outside of the ring.

Since returning to WWE in 2025, Rusev has crossed paths with Penta on several occasions. However, his admiration for the masked Superstar dates back to their time together in AEW.

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Rusev recalled being immediately impressed by Penta and his brother, Rey Fenix, when he first saw them perform.

“I’ve been a fan of Penta since the other company we worked for before. CJ can tell you that as soon as I came back after the first or second show I was there, I bragged to her about these two guys, the Lucha Bros. They were just so unbelievable, they’re like live action figures. Penta is just so cool, he looks like a Mortal Kombat character.”

Rusev also discussed Penta’s recent Money in the Bank victory, making it clear that he believes the popular luchador deserves an opportunity to become a world champion.

Despite their rivalry on WWE television, Rusev feels Penta reaching the top of the company would be a positive development for everyone involved.

“I think he deserves it 100%. I love working with Penta, I love kicking his ass. I know how entertaining he is and how cool he is. I’m a big fan of him. If he’s becoming a champion, I will be more than happy for him and for the business in general, it’s good for the business.”

Beyond his in-ring abilities, Rusev revealed another side of Penta that wrestling fans might not be familiar with, which is that he has quietly dedicated considerable time and resources to helping underprivileged children in Mexico, including orphans and families without homes.

“Also, he’s a great guy. He’s got so many — he’s helping so many kids in Mexico. You guys have no idea because he doesn’t talk about it, but in private conversations, [he’s told me] he’s helped like tons of orphans, people with no homes. He buys them truckloads of toys and clothes and helps these kids. He’s a tremendous guy. If people get to know him, they’d love him as a person.”

Penta currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, giving him the opportunity to challenge for a world championship at a time of his choosing.

Also during the interview, Rusev revealed details behind his extended WWE absence, where he claims he has been ready to return for over two months.

In other Rusev news, he and CJ Perry are expecting their first child together.