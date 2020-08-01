Rusev Reveals That Rey Mysterio Wanted To Work With Him As A Tag Partner, Talks His Respect For Triple H

Former WWE superstar Miroslav Barnyashev (Rusev in WWE) spoke about some pro-wrestling related topics on his latest Twitch gaming stream. Highlights can be found below.

Praise for Rey Mysterio:

“Rey Mysterio’s amazing. Rey Mysterio is so good and so amazing. I loved working with him on the same team. I got the pleasure, which was absolutely my pleasure, of having a tag team match with me and Rey Mysterio against whoever else it was. And after the match, I’m never going to forget this to this day. I don’t know what period [it was] — Rusev Day was down, whatever it was. We worked a live event, and we were a tag team. I think one day, maybe even two nights in a row or maybe even one. And after that he came and he was like, ‘Hey man, I really liked working with you.’ And maybe that’s just Rey being Rey because he’s such a nice guy, man! Rey is such a nice guy.”

Reveals that Rey Mysterio wanted to work with him in a tag team:

“I’m so honored to know Rey because he’s such a freaking nice guy, and he’s one of the greatest of all time, clearly. And he comes and he’s like, ‘Hey man, I really like working with you. We should probably work together as a tag team. Like I have nothing going on.’ I’m like, ‘Yes! Sir! Please! Yes, I beg you!’ *Laughs* But I think he went to a different story, and they shoot me into something else. That never came to fruition. But even that idea, even if he was just nice enough to say it because he’s such a nice guy, I’m still taking that as a compliment to the rest of my days. And you can call me a mark, you can call me whatever, but I just have respect for these people. Like — I mean I just have so much respect for them; for all of them, everybody, every one of them.”

Says he was originally intimidated by the Undertaker:

“[The Under]Taker, I’m still intimidated to this day from Taker, and he hasn’t done nothing wrong to me, like nothing wrong. He’s always been super nice. We got to work together, Jesus, and I’m still intimidated. Like sometimes when I would see him, I would go the other way because I’m still in awe of these people. I grew up watching these guys. These were my heroes. Like if I back in the day said, ‘Hey, one day I’m going to know The Undertaker and I’m going to be wrestling him,’ everybody would like stone me to death. Literally like stone to me to death. Probably some people, even if I tell him now, if I tell them I worked with The Undertaker, they probably won’t believe me. Even though we did it on TV in front of 65,000 people, they probably still won’t believe me.”

How much he respects Triple H:

“But I just have so much respect for these guys, man. Even Triple H, when he was backstage, I was always kind of keeping my distance because these guys were so high for me, man. They were just like these unreachable gods.”

