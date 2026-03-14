Rusev says the WWE United States Championship has always held a special place in his career, describing it as a title he truly felt belonged to him.

The former champion recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, where he reflected on his early success in WWE and the pride he took in representing the United States Championship during multiple runs with the belt.

Rusev made his main roster debut in 2014 and quickly established himself as a dominant force, capturing the United States Championship later that year. Over the course of his WWE career, he would go on to win the title three times.

“It was my title. I felt it really like my title. I felt like, you know, not everybody can be world champion, but when I have this, I can make it as big as I can.”

Rusev explained that his mindset has always been to elevate whatever opportunity he’s given, regardless of whether it involves a championship or not.

“That always has been my goal — to whatever I do, to make it as big as I can. It doesn’t matter if it’s the US title, if it’s no title, if I’m fighting for my wife’s honor, whatever there is, you got to make the best out of it.”

The Bulgarian star also recalled one of his United States Championship victories and revealed that it came shortly after an interaction with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who had complimented his physique after noticing how much work he had put in.

“I was getting trimmed and I went to Vince like all pumped and he’s like, ‘Oh, you look great.’ The next thing you know, I was United States champion.”

According to Rusev, McMahon often rewarded wrestlers who demonstrated dedication and effort.

“When he sees you put in the work, he will reward you.”

Rusev added that one of his later title wins also happened on his birthday, which further strengthened his personal connection to the championship.

“Then whatever happened, I don’t know who I lost it to, but then on my birthday again, like I get to win it. So I really have a special relationship with this title.”

Despite his strong history with the championship, Rusev has yet to reclaim the United States title since returning to WWE. He has challenged for other championships, including the Intercontinental Championship, but fell short in attempts against former champion Dominik Mysterio.

Still, Rusev remains confident that another title reign could be in his future.

“I will be US champ. I’ll be US champ or Intercontinental champ or the big champ. I can do it all.”