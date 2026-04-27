Rusev didn’t come home with gold from WrestleMania.

But he’s got another shot.

Heading into tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Laredo, TX., Rusev is preparing for another shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

And he sounds confident.

After coming up short in the ladder match at WrestleMania 42, the pro wrestling star is advertised to challenge Penta this evening with the Intercontinental title on-the-line.

On social media, Rusev released a digital exclusive promo sending a message to Mr. Cero Miedo.

“It’s a happy day at the Rusev household. Just got the word that tomorrow night, Monday Night Raw, Penta vs Rusev is happening. Finally, finally, finally I’m gonna get my hands one-on-one on Penta. No other five fools trying to jump around from ladders, trying to get between me and my title.

“And I know, I know, I’m not taking Penta lightly. I know about all his fancy tricks, but Rusev is big, Rusev is strong and Rusev is mean, and he’s pissed off. I’m not fighting for another house, for another car, I’m fighting for the thing that matters the most to me, and that is the WWE Intercontinental Title, because I want to go home as a champion. I want to represent my people, my fans, as a champion. They expect it from me and I am going to deliver it for them. So tomorrow night… Rusev crush.”