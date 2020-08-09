Rusev Shares Story Of How Cesaro Gave Him A Black Eye Before His Wedding Day With Lana

Former WWE superstar Miroslav Barnyashev (Rusev) revealed on a recent Twitch gaming stream how he got a black-eye for his wedding day with Lana. The Bulgarian Brute explains that Cesaro accidentally kneed him in the eye while they were working a house show event overseas.
We were on an overseas tour and me and [Cesaro] are working. ‘Let’s go to the ring and shoot in the beginning,’ this is what me and [Cesaro] do. We shoot in the beginning and blow ourselves up, then we start working, just so it can be fun. He wanted to give me a frankensteiner from the top and I had never take one. ‘Just trust me.’ In the middle of the match, we’re fighting, and he wanted to give me a frankensteiner. ‘I’ve never done this.’ He didn’t care [laughs.] I didn’t care either because I’m a professional. He jumped, did the move, I take a bump. The next day, me and [Lana] are flying out and we’re going to Bulgaria to get married. There was one spot, he wanted to do a step over victory roll. Again, we’re just talking in there. He steps in with one foot, goes in with the other and his knee gets me right in the eye. I felt it right away. I sit up, look at [Lana]. First, he’s pinning me and I’m like, ‘why Cesaro? Why?’ He’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Big kickout, look at [Lana] and am like, ‘Look what he did to my eye.’ She looks at me like, ‘Oh my….’ It swelled up instantly. We finish the match and she was just giving [Cesaro] the biggest stinkeye. She was super upset because a week from now, we have to take picture and she doesn’t want me to have a black eye. I’ll always remember [Cesaro] from the wedding because all my pictures in Bulgaria have a black eye. No big deal.
Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
