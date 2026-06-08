The fallout from the WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Penta and Rey Mysterio turned chaotic on Monday night’s WWE Raw from Paris, France.

After Penta successfully retained the Intercontinental Championship, the two fan favorites shared a show of respect in the ring with an embrace. The moment was short-lived, however, as Ethan Page and Rusev stormed the ring and launched a post-match assault on both competitors.

Dragon Lee quickly ran down to even the odds, initially driving Page and Rusev from the ring. The advantage didn’t last long, as Page attacked Lee and sent him crashing over the barricade at ringside.

With Lee temporarily out of the picture, Page and Rusev returned to the ring and continued their attack. The situation escalated when Rusev ripped the mask off Rey Mysterio, leaving the WWE Hall of Famer exposed in the middle of the ring.

Chad Gable then rushed to the ring and made the save, taking the fight to both Page and Rusev. Gable cleared the ring after delivering suplexes to the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

As the dust settled, Dragon Lee returned carrying a towel to help shield Mysterio’s face from view, while Penta also stepped in to protect the masked legend’s privacy. Gable recovered Mysterio’s mask and handed it to Penta, allowing Mysterio to quickly put it back on as Raw moved on from the chaotic scene.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/8/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Chad Gable just taught Ethan Page and Rusev a lesson: RESPECT LUCHA LIBRE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XGdKs3RztS — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026