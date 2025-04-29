The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

During the April 28 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Kansas City, MO., two big matches were officially announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the May 5 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Omaha, NE. are the following bouts:

* Rusev vs. Otis

* Penta vs. JD McDonagh

