– WWE have already begun announcing matches for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. During the May 19 episode of WWE Raw, it was announced during a backstage segment that Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy wants a one-on-one match against Rusev. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce would go on to make the match official for the May 26 episode of WWE Raw next Mnoday night. Also scheduled for next week’s show is The New Day vs. The War Raiders for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

– Roxanne Perez had a big night on Monday. As noted, the former two-time NXT Women’s Champion officially joined the WWE main roster after signing her WWE Raw contract in a digital exclusive segment with herself and Adam Pearce. During the 5/19 show, Perez defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya in the first of two qualifying matches for Money In The Bank. With the win, Roxanne Perez joins Alexa Bliss as the first two official entrants in the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7.

– Pat McAfee and Michael Cole had some fun on commentary during the 5/19 episode of WWE Raw, as the throwback segment of the week featured Cole taking on John Cena, and getting doused with Jim Ross’ famous Bar-B-Que sauce in the process.