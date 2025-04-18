While pulling cards during a Fanatics Live Signing, Big E and Tyler Breeze stumbled upon an autographed card of Rusev — who previously worked as Miro in AEW.

Big E lit up with excitement, stating, “Someone who’s just been announced to return. I actually reached out to him, and he confirmed the news is true. I don’t know exactly when he’ll be back, but it’s happening. A blast from the past and now very topical, because he just announced he’s returning to the squared circle in WWE.”

Miro was quietly removed from the AEW roster page back in February. His last appearance in the company was a victory over Andrade El Idolo at AEW Worlds End 2023. Miro had signed with AEW in 2020 following his release from WWE earlier that April.

WWE posted an exclusive video on YouTube on Thursday, which features some comments from Randy Orton regarding his WrestleMania 41 opponent. He says he’ll find out on this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Nikki Bella made a surprise return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, entering the women’s Royal Rumble match at the coveted number 30 spot. Since then, the WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t been seen on television — but that doesn’t mean she’s done.

During a recent Fanatics Live Signing, Nikki revealed that she has her sights set on Chelsea Green. She said,

“Chelsea Green. I’m just waiting for her to throw out an open challenge. I might just show up. I keep all my gear with me, just in case.”

While there’s no confirmed date for her next WWE appearance, it’s clear Nikki Bella is ready.