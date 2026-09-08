RUSH has made clear where his attention lies after a fan suggested that AAA could use him. The wrestler responded on social media by pointing to his current promotion rather than entertaining the proposed move.

“No thanks, my present is #aew.”

The reply addressed a fan’s suggestion, not an announced offer from AAA.

Separately, RUSH recently told fans that he hopes to return to AEW television within the next few weeks. No specific return date was announced in that update.

If you use any portion of the quote from this article, please credit RUSH’s post on X.

Source: RUSH on X