According to PW Insider, ROH world champion RUSH and ROH television champion Dragon Lee are both expected to return at the promotion’s next set of tapings next month. Both men have been absent from programming due to the company’s hiatus from COVID-19, as well as the travel restrictions that were put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

RUSH captured his second reign as ROH world champion back in March in a bout against PCO, the same man who ended his first reign. Meanwhile Lee has been holding the TV championship since last year following a victory over Shane Taylor at Final Battle pay per view.

