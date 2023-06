Former ROH World Champion Rush had a special Father’s Day as he welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Rush signed with AEW last year and has made several appearances. He recently made headlines when he announced he had quit working for AAA.

In a post on Twitter, the AEW star officially announced the birth of his daughter by writing the following:

“HE BEST GIFT THAT GOD AND MY WIFE HAVE GIVEN TO ME ON THIS DAY, THANK GOD FOR GIVING ME THE HAPPINESS OF BECOMING A FATHER AGAIN BUT NOW OF A BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS.”