At the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, Andrade El Idolo did a segment with his lawyer where he cut a promo about how he hates the name AFO and he’s not here to lose. He has a new business partner and that is RUSH.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Rush provided an update on his status:

“I am grateful to Tony Khan for giving me the opportunity,” Rush said. “We are still under talks and negotiations. For now, there are just dates (not a full-time contract). I already did the first jump (step), which is being in the PPV, and not just a segment, but they gave it the value that both Rush and Andrade have. They left that promo for the end. Nobody expected it, not even my own family.” “For now, my objective is AEW,” Rush declared. “I am now in AEW and I want to face the biggest names. I want everything! I am not going for the minimum. You name it! CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, (Jon) Moxley, Samoa Joe, the best they have (to offer). “Imagine Rush vs Samoa Joe. There’s a lot of material. Bryan Danielson vs Toro Blanco Rush, two ex ROH World Champions against each other. There’s Moxley, which they state is the most extreme one. They need to see a real Mexican badass. A lot of people have requested this match… Rush vs. Kenny Omega. We can finally have that match.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc