Tonight’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite will feature Rush challenging Jon Moxley for his Interim AEW World Title. This will be the first match between the two, and Rush is looking to make magic with Moxley.

Rush spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said winning the Interim AEW World Title would be the greatest achievement of his career.

“Winning this title, it would be the greatest achievement in my career,” Rush said through a translator. “I am going to leave everything in the ring to get that title.”

While Rush is a top star in Mexico’s CMLL and a former two-time ROH World Champion, he remains a secret to many fans. He is hoping to make magic with Moxley tonight so that is no longer the case. Rush gave Moxley praise before the match, but said Moxley has never wrestled someone like him. Rush then declared that he will show no mercy tonight.

“He is a great champion,” Rush said. “He is a true champion. And he has had a great career, but Jon Moxley’s never wrestled anyone like me. I plan on showing no mercy. Moxley is about to learn about real pain, and he will never forget the night he met ‘El Toro Blanco’ in the ring.”

Tonight’s Fight for The Fallen match against Moxley will only be Rush’s third match since signing with AEW/ROH boss Tony Khan earlier in the summer. He made his AEW in-ring debut in the Royal Rampage match during the July 1 Rampage episode, then made his AEW in-ring singles debut with a win over Penta Oscuro on the July 6 Dynamite. Rush returned to the ROH ring at Death Before Dishonor XIX last weekend, defeating his brother Dragon Lee. This was Rush’s first ROH match since Khan bought the company earlier this year.

Rush is currently the leader of La Facción Ingobernable, the spiritual successor to Los Ingobernables. He has aligned himself with Andrade El Idolo and Jose in AEW.

