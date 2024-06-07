A new matchup has been announced for the June 12th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

RUSH will be in singles-action at the event, which takes place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. No opponent has been revealed as of yet.

#AEWDynamite WEDNESDAY!

Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork RUSH In Action! After interrupting @the_MJF this past Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, @rushtoroblanco looks to prove that he's a man of action! Catch #Rush THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEW Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/QG3kJJ3jlS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2024

RUSH butted heads with former world champion MJF a week ago, with the two destined to square off at a future date.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

-Mercedes Moné vs. Zeuxis for the AEW TBS Championship

-Chris Jericho gives Private Party TV Time

-RUSH will be in action