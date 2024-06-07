A new matchup has been announced for the June 12th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
RUSH will be in singles-action at the event, which takes place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. No opponent has been revealed as of yet.
#AEWDynamite WEDNESDAY!
Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork
RUSH In Action!
After interrupting @the_MJF this past Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, @rushtoroblanco looks to prove that he's a man of action! Catch #Rush THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEW Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/QG3kJJ3jlS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2024
RUSH butted heads with former world champion MJF a week ago, with the two destined to square off at a future date.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
-Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship
-Mercedes Moné vs. Zeuxis for the AEW TBS Championship
-Chris Jericho gives Private Party TV Time
-RUSH will be in action